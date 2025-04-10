An Aberystwyth-based opera group have not one, but two upcoming concerts.
AberOpera will perform at Llandre Church at 7pm on Friday, 2 May, and again at Goginan Park at 2pm on Sunday, 18 May.
Both of these performances will be in aid of charities and good causes, and light refreshments will be available.
There will be instrumental interludes as well as the AberOpera members songs.
“We hope to see you there!” an AberOpera spokesperson said.
And new members are always welcome to join the group.
The spokesperson added: “If you would like to sing operatic choruses, duets or solos, let us know!”
There are no auditions and sight reading is not essential.