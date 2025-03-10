Finally, from living composer John Adams, who was born in1947 and is also a Pulitzer Prize winner, comes one of his most popular pieces, ‘Short Ride in a Fast Machine’. Written in 1986, it is also known as Fanfare for Great Woods. It was commissioned for the Great Woods Festival of the Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra. All of five minutes, it was inspired by being taken for a ride in a fancy sports car, “you know how it is when someone asks you to ride in a terrific spirts car, then you wish you hadn’t?”