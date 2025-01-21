Friends from Aberystwyth who set up a podcast to tackle men’s mental health issues are celebrating their 50th episode.
Luke Jones, Med Rendell and Dave Lewis set up Over The Falls following the suicide of one of their friends and the death of another.
The popular podcast attracts a wide variety of guests ready to talk about their lives and the issues affecting them.
On 24 January, the trio hit a landmark in their podcast journey, broadcasting their 50th episode.
They said: “What started as a podcast born from tragedy has grown into a vibrant platform for conversations that matter.
“Over the Falls Podcast was originally created to encourage men to open up and talk. But what began as a heartfelt project has blossomed into an ever-evolving show featuring guests from all walks of life.”
The podcast has welcomed Olympic cyclists, UFC champions, Michelin-starred chefs, acclaimed actresses, comedians, local students, mental health advocates, and military personnel. The variety of voices reflects the hosts' passion for learning from others and sharing unique stories.
"We never imagined reaching 50 episodes," they added.
"A lot of effort goes on behind the scenes to make this happen, but it’s worth every moment for the fun we have, the lessons we learn, and the incredible people we meet."
As they celebrate this milestone, the team expressed heartfelt gratitude to their guests, listeners, and supporters. "We can’t thank everyone enough for helping us get here," they said.
"With plenty of exciting guests lined up for 2025, we’re just getting started!"
Over the Falls continues to bring engaging stories, meaningful conversations, and lots of laughs to its growing audience.
Listen on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2huOBIIFIXCK7yKMdg4utd?si=82d43f7fecbd4285), YouTube (https://youtube.com/@overthefallspodcast7470?si=Z02CaZtquieq-O0A) and Apple (https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/over-the-falls-podcast/id1628155637)