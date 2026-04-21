A call for permission for works to clear part of the 2026 Eisteddfod site ahead of this year’s festival near Cardigan has been submitted to Pembrokeshire county planners.
Permission has been sought for the removal of multiple small sections of hedge on a temporary basis for the forthcoming Eisteddfod at Glanrhyd Road, Llantwd.
A supporting statement says: “Preparation works have been undertaken to reduce hedge growth in several locations where openings are required for festival access, with all arisings shredded and retained within the hedgerow to support natural regeneration.
“Any openings created will be carefully excavated, with the soil set aside and preserved for reinstatement upon completion, ensuring that all materials are returned as found.
“Where herringbone stonework is uncovered, we will reinstate it to match the original as closely as possible, typically engaging a specialist local stone mason experienced in traditional methods.
“Following the event, reinstatement works will be completed prior to leaving site, and we will return in November to plant a mix of seven hedgerow species and we will consult with yourselves to ensure the selected species are appropriate and in line with your recommendations, maintaining the character and biodiversity of the site.
“Where possible, we have incorporated original gates into a number of the proposed openings to retain the character and integrity of the site.
“In selecting locations for access points, we have prioritised sections of hedgerow with minimal growth to reduce the extent of intervention required and to minimise impact of the surrounding vegetation.”
The 2026 festival, running from August 1 to 8 at Llantwd will mark the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, held in 1176 at Castell Aberteifi.
With this year’s Maes located close to the original site, the event is expected to be a landmark occasion for the region and Wales.
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