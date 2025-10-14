Following the success of the pop up Farmers Market in September, there will now be a regular food market in Cardigan.
The market in September had 21 local producers coming together, and drew in well over 2,000 people, mainly local, showing there is significant demand for a regular market in Cardigan town centre.
The next Farmers Market is on Friday 24 October 10am - 2pm with live music from local band, Llandjango, then 1st and 3rd Friday of the month: 7 November, 21 November, 5 December, 19 December.
A large range of local food producers will have stalls selling bread, cheese, seasonal vegetables, meat, honey, preserves and much more.
The Farmers Market, organised by Ein Cegin and Ffynnon, aims to contribute to a diverse local food system by actively supporting local food producers and farmers, ensuring they get a fair price for their produce, as well as enabling more people to buy local.
Sophie Bennett from Ein Cegin and Cleo Williams from Ffynnon said: “Over 20 local producers joined us for the pop up Farmers Market in September. A huge thank you to everyone involved in making it happen. The market was a celebration of beautiful local food and the power of community. We want to help more people to connect with local food producers and to enjoy our brilliant and diverse local food system.”
Dee Butterly from Awen Organics Farm added: “We absolutely loved running a stall at the Cardigan farmer’s market. There was a real exciting buzz in the hall and loads of people saying this is just what Cardigan needs.
As a vegetable farm, the opportunity to come to market, sell our farm produce and connect together with our local community around food was just wonderful and we can’t wait to be back again soon.”
