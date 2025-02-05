Aberystwyth Printmaker Flora McLachlan has won the Eirian Llwyd Award for 2025.
Three members of the Aberystwyth Printmakers were shortlisted for the award and their work is currently on display at Plas Glyn y Weddw in Gwynedd
As well as Flora McLachlan, Elin Crowley and Jonah Evans made the shortlist of seven artists who make up the Eirian Llwyd Award 2025 exhibition.
Judges look for work that shows dedication to the craft and outstanding creativity.
This is the tenth Eirian Llwyd Memorial Award exhibition of fine art prints at Plas Glyn y Weddw in Llanbedrog, near Pwllheli. The award for 2025 is twice as much as in previous years.
The exhibition also includes works by previous winners as well as numerous prints by Eirian Llwyd.
Ieuan Wyn Jones awarded the prizes on 2 February and spoke passionately about his late wife’s dedication and enthusiasm for print making and her belief in the importance of teaching other Welsh printmakers the range of techniques available. The family set up the award in memory of Eirian.
This year’s award winner, Flora McLachlan, a lecturer at the School of Art at Aberystwyth University, received a cheque for £5,000.
Flora lives near Pembrokeshire’s Preseli Mountains. Her inspiration comes from the landscape, stories and legends linked to her home. Her lithographic prints reflect her skill and creativity, transporting the viewer to the magical world she creates.
In recognition of the high standard of his work, Jonah Evans received a special prize, created for the first time. His large lino prints, inspired by the natural world as well as the myths and stories of his home village of Borth, won him £1,000.
Elin Crowley, the third Aberystwyth Printmaker to be shortlisted for the prize, made the copper plate etchings selected for the exhibition during her recent MA at Aberystwyth University, and the agricultural sheds depicted are symbols of solace in rural communities.
The exhibition at Plas Glyn y Weddw continues until 16 March.
For more information contact the gallery, call 01758 740 763 or visit www.rial.org.uk