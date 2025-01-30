As part of Gwyl Cariad / Love Aber Arts Festival, an artistic family trio are sharing their love of the sea in an exhibition called ‘Love Môr’ at Aberystwyth's Athro Lounge.
The exhibition opened on Saturday, 25 January and runs until Friday, 14 February.
The collection features work by contemporary painter Roger Fuller, print maker Harrie Fuller and illustrator Sam Bedworth.
All inspired by the living next to the sea, their work reflects how they are drawn by the coast and the marine environment.
All three live in Aberystwyth and you can also see their work in the at home studio / gallery situated at No 38 Portland St which also features works by acclaimed multi-disciplinary fine artist, Edward Bell.