An Aberystwyth nighclub has been sold for £200,000 at auction.
Club Yoko at 2 Pier Street, that has gone by several names over the years including Porky's, K2, Yoko's and Why Not.
It has gone to auction a number of times in recent years, with an original asking price of more than £300,000.
The nightclub sold on 5 February in an online auction for £200,000.
The sale includes the spacious seating area near the clock tower.
The listing stated: "An opportunity to acquire a freehold nightclub venue in the heart of Aberystwyth which is a busy town with bustling town centre with bars restaurants and a wealth of shops. The town benefits from a substantial student population with 8 – 10,000 students in the town attending the university and an increased numbers of visitors during the summer months.
"Accommodation. Ground Floor: Main entrance, Men’s w/c Female w/c Disabled w/c, cellar, utility area, kitchen area with fixtures prep area (former bar), DJ booth and dancefloor with removable staging, main bar seating areas, glass wash area, managers office and inner hall with doors leading to delivery/fire escape area.
"Externally, spacious covered seating area with heaters.
"The club is currently let at £70,000 per annum with £67,600 being received. The lease is for a term of 15 years from 09/10/23."
