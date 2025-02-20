Aberystwyth trombonist Huw Evans returns to the town to perform with UPROAR at Aberystwyth Arts Centre (7 March).
This is the ensemble’s first venue on their tour of Wales, which also includes Rhosygilwen, Cilgerran (23 March). Sixteen virtuoso soloists will perform new works by David John Roche, Litang Shao and Ashley John Long, alongside Welsh premieres by award-winning international composers Ligeti and Anna Thorvaldsdottir.
Roche takes inspiration for his piece, ‘Harm Reduction’, from the rock and heavy metal scene in the Welsh Valleys where he grew up, Shao, composer and Cardiff University music lecturer, explores the sounds and emotions evoked by the energetic and unpredictable character of the sea in ‘Floating Theatre’, which also incorporates inspiration from elements of traditional Chinese music, and Long captures the echoes and whispers of the rolling Welsh countryside in ‘Imagin’d Games’. Ashley also plays double bass in the ensemble and is a former participant of Uproar’s Composer Studio.
The Chamber Concerto by composer Ligeti, whose music is well known from the film ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, and ‘’HrÍm by Anna Thorvaldsdottir, a commanding evocation of elemental power created to accompany the chamber concerto, will receive their Welsh premieres.
The 90-minute programme ties in with UPROAR’s commitment to investing in contemporary classical music, developing talent, and bringing opportunities for audiences across Wales to experience new music.
Since its inception UPROAR has supported the creation of new works by Welsh composers and given opportunities for them and instrumentalists at all stages of their careers to work with the ensemble.
Each performance features a pre-show discussion one hour before the performance. Touch tours are available 90 minutes before each concert for 30 minutes for those with sight loss enabling them to hear some of the sounds in advance and to talk to some of the ensemble.