Roche takes inspiration for his piece, ‘Harm Reduction’, from the rock and heavy metal scene in the Welsh Valleys where he grew up, Shao, composer and Cardiff University music lecturer, explores the sounds and emotions evoked by the energetic and unpredictable character of the sea in ‘Floating Theatre’, which also incorporates inspiration from elements of traditional Chinese music, and Long captures the echoes and whispers of the rolling Welsh countryside in ‘Imagin’d Games’. Ashley also plays double bass in the ensemble and is a former participant of Uproar’s Composer Studio.