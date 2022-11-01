Aberystwyth Uni course inspires new novel

Creative writing tutor Lara Clough, who tutored Kathy, said: “I am delighted to hear that Kathy is getting her novel published with Honno. As a student of mine, it was evident right from the beginning that she was a skilled, talented and ambitious writer. Here she deftly draws you into the lives and dilemmas of her characters, in an eventful family saga set across the generations in the rural American Midwest.”