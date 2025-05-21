A marine ecologist, an authority on theatre and performance spaces, and a clinical psychologist all from Aberystwyth University have been selected for a prestigious programme to develop the future research leaders of Wales.
Welsh Crucible is an award-winning personal, professional and leadership development programme.
It comprises inspiring guest speakers, seminars, skills sessions and informal discussions, allowing researchers to explore how they can work together to tackle the current research challenges facing Wales.
One of the Aberystwyth University academics selected for the Welsh Crucible is marine ecology expert, Dr Gui Bortolotto.
Based in the Department of Life Sciences, he is actively involved in research on species such as penguins, dolphins, and seals.
He has a keen interest in how climate change is affecting the marine environment, and in developing methods to study and improve marine animal conservation and welfare.
Dr Andrew Filmer from the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies has also been selected for a place on the programme of immersive residential workshops, known as skills labs.
Dr Filmer is interested in how artists interact with theatres and performance spaces, and the different ways artists weave performance into our lives.
Dr Judith Roberts from the Department of Psychology has also been awarded a place on the Welsh Crucible programme.
Dr Roberts is a clinical psychologist who has clinical and research expertise in therapeutic and rehabilitative interventions across the lifespan, with a special interest in anxiety disorders.
Professor Angela Hatton, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Knowledge Exchange and Innovation at Aberystwyth University said: “I am delighted that these three Aberystwyth academics have been selected to participate in the highly competitive Welsh Crucible programme.
“It provides a unique platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, enabling researchers to exchange ideas and explore innovative ways to amplify the impact of their work.”