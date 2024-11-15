National Dance Company Wales’ return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with double-bill, ‘Frontiers’.
‘AUGUST’ by Matthew William Robinson is about saying goodbye and the changes that bring us together and tear us apart.
Skinners’ by Melanie Lane confronts the digital age. We use filters to blur reality and avatars that disguise our identities.
Beyond the fantasies that technology makes possible, our humanity remains. How do we return to the physical world, and the skin we live in?
See ‘Frontiers’ on 20 November (7.30pm).
On 27 November (7pm), 13 orchestral musicians join forces with Sidiki Dembélé and two fellow West African musicians to present ‘Ankaben: A coming together of cultures’, giving audiences an opportunity to experience a powerful fusion of international music and culture on their doorstep.
Sidiki Dembélé, a multi-instrumentalist from the Ivory Coast, and a World Percussion tutor at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, is excited to bring his music back to Wales this November.
Joining Sinfonia Cymru and Sidiki is his sister, the vocalist Mariatou Dembélé, and fellow West African musician Modou Ndiaye, who’ll be playing the traditional kora string instrument.
‘Ankaben’ is in Aberystwyth on 27 November.
Bee Gees tribute show, ‘Jive Talkin’ is at the arts centre on 23 November at 8pm.
Just like the Bee Gees, Jive Talkin is a family affair, with brothers Gary and Darren Simmons taking the roles of Barry and Maurice Gibb, and Darren's son Jack is Robin.
Supported by a live band, hear all the hits including ‘Tragedy’, ‘Night Fever’, ‘Massachusetts’, ‘Stayin Alive’ and more.
‘NDCW: Zoetrope’ on 21 November (1pm) is suitable for 7-11-year-olds.
Imaginations will run wild as Chimps, lizards and skeletons leap and cartwheel across a stage exploding with clever effects and music.
This family experience combines all the fun of the fair with acrobatics and dance to explore the meaning of life, the origins of film and our attraction to magic.
With choreography by Lea Anderson MBE, this show is for school bookings, home schooled children and their teachers and/or accompanying adults.