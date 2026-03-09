It’s safe to say that my family and I love Elvis Presley, so when it was announced that tribute act Emilio Santoro would be coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Valentine’s night, I knew seeing him would be the perfect way to celebrate.
Emilio’s act has won multiple awards, and in 2019 made his long-awaited USA debut in Elvis's home town of Memphis during Elvis week. This experience culminated with the 'Images of the King' World Championship Non Pro Division where he triumphed at just 17 years of age.
Also in 2019, he became Grand Champion at Porthcawl’s Elvis festival, and won Blackpool’s ‘Return to Memphis’ contest.
Covid put his career on hold, but he used the opportunity to fine tune his craft and produce his first two albums, 'With Love', and 'The Christmas Album'. His third, 'At the Movies', followed in 2021.
Emilio won the 2022 European Elvis Championships in Birmingham UK, and the 2022 'Peoples Choice' award in Canada at the 'Niagara Falls Elvis Festival'. In August 2022 he overcame incredibly tough opposition to become Images of the King Professional World Champion, a historic moment as he became Europe's youngest world title winner ever right on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
He appeared in an historic finale of America's Got Talent in September 2022 and became Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute in 2024, the highest accolade an Elvis Tribute can win.
With these accolades we had high hopes, and Emilio did not disappoint. My husband was particularly pleased he performed lots of early Elvis tracks that some tribute acts shy away from. I feared my favourite had been left out, but Suspicious Minds snuck in at the end - thank you very much!
Emilio Santoro and his brilliant band kept us entertained all night. We hope he returns soon so we can see him again.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.