A 23-year-old Aberystwyth writer will launch a collection of poetry at Ceredigion Museum.
Former Ysgol Gymraeg and Penglais pupil Imogen Davies studied French, Spanish, and Catalan at Durham University. Since graduating she has interned at Honno Welsh Women’s Press and taken time to work on her own writing.
Imogen’s poems explore human connection in the modern age and our relationship to others, and to the natural world. Her poetry has appeared in various literary magazines online and in print. DISTANCES is Imogen’s first collection.
The collection explores what it means to go from being within touching distance to long distance, what it takes to go the distance, to travel and to notice what seems far in the distance, before present tense shifts into the past and becomes distant.
A launch event will take place on Thursday, 11 July from 6pm-8pm in Ceredigion Museum. All are welcome.
Copies will be available for £10 there, and in Y Gornel, Princess St, or online at Esty.co.uk.