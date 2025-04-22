The story follows Byrti and Bwbw who polish the moon every day until Pwnîc tells them to stop. The world is plunged into darkness until something magical happens! The story has been adapted for the stage by Caryl herself, who said: “I’ve had a wonderful time adapting ‘Sgleinio’r Lleuad’ for the stage. It’s been a dream to bring Byrti and Bwbw to the theatre, and I’m delighted to do that with Arad Goch.”