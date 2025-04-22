Aberystwyth’s Arad Goch present ‘Sgleinio’r Lleuad’, a magical children’s theatre production.
Based on the popular children’s book by Caryl Lewis and Valériane Leblond - who are both local to Ceredigion - this production will tour from May-July, offering a magical experience for children aged 3–8 and their families, as well as new Welsh speakers.
Several performances will take place in Ceredigion, including Theatr Felinfach (20 May), Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan (22 May), and Aberystwyth Arts Centre (18 June).
The cast includes two Ceredigion performers, Mari Fflur and Ioan Gwyn, who will appear alongside Huw Ferguson. Mari said: “I love Caryl’s work, and it’s a privilege to perform in an adaptation of her writing. I’m looking forward to bringing the characters off the page with Arad Goch’s brilliant team.
“For some children in the audience, this may be their very first experience of live theatre, and that’s special. I can’t wait to share this story with the children of Wales.”
The story follows Byrti and Bwbw who polish the moon every day until Pwnîc tells them to stop. The world is plunged into darkness until something magical happens! The story has been adapted for the stage by Caryl herself, who said: “I’ve had a wonderful time adapting ‘Sgleinio’r Lleuad’ for the stage. It’s been a dream to bring Byrti and Bwbw to the theatre, and I’m delighted to do that with Arad Goch.”
Valériane added: “It’s absolutely magical to think that the characters and world I created for Sgleinio’r Lleuad are coming to life on stage. It feels like a dream come true.”
The production features original songs by Mei Gwynedd and is directed by Arad Goch Artistic Director Ffion Wyn Bowen.
The show is in Welsh.
Tickets are available from individual theatres, except Aberystwyth Arts Centre, where tickets must be booked through Arad Goch.