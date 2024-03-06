The BAFTA award-winner, honorary degree holder and honorary senior lecturer at Bangor will delve into the mysteries behind the formidable toxins wielded by some of the world's most intriguing creatures, from venomous snakes and spiders to the deadliest marine organisms, exploring the evolutionary significance of venom, uncovering how these potent concoctions have evolved as ingenious tools for survival. The best-selling author will use his own experiences to unravel the science behind the complex chemistry of venom, explaining what makes these toxins so formidable, and the vital role they play in the natural world.