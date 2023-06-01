Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Director of Welsh Language and External Engagement at Aberystwyth University said: “It is an honour to welcome members of the UAB Gospel Choir to the University and to perform for the people of Aberystwyth, especially as we celebrate a significant milestone in our history, our 150th anniversary. Throughout our history there has been a wealth of connections between Aberystwyth University and the United States, indeed the very first international student, who joined us in 1875, was from the United States.