Art and literature explore church and its history
Some original art and word pieces have been produced for the church in Strata Florida.
The poets Idris Reynolds and Damian Walford Davies have written a prayer/poem in Welsh and English for visitors and pilgrims to the church. These have been reproduced in attractive prayer cards.
Local artist and photographer Julie Williams has also produced a drawing of the church, incorporating the abbey ruins and Dafydd ap Gwilym’s yew tree, and also taken a photo of the great East Window given by Sir David James, both of which have been reproduced as greetings cards.
Finally, the Strata Florida Trust have produced a history and guidebook for the church.
These were dedicated at a service held on the Sunday of the National Eisteddfod week, which also marked the beginning of a flower festival at the church.
The book on St Mary’s Church Strata Florida was published last year by the Strata Florida Trust, but because the church remained closed to visitors until Easter this year due to the pandemic, it has only recently been brought in to circulation.
It was written by Prof David Austin, Gaenor Parry and Carys Aldous-Hughes – of the Strata Florida Trust – and produced with financial assistance from the Arts & Humanities Research Council and the Wales Cultural Recovery Fund.
The bilingual book delves in to the history of the church building which stands on a far more ancient site, opening the eyes of the reader to some of the less noticeable features, including the way in which some of the masonry from the neighbouring ruined abbey has been incorporated into its construction.
The book is available from The Strata Florida Trust.
The poems were commissioned with a view to welcoming pilgrims and visitors to the church, and to encourage and assist them to connect with the presence of God in the sacred space and landscape.
The Prifardd Idris Reynolds and Professor Damian Walford Davies gladly accepted the commission and generously produced two engaging pieces for which they refused any payment.
Both draw heavily on the well-known history of Strata Florida Abbey, but also speak of the peace and stillness which can now be experienced in this beautiful place.
Julie Williams spent hours watching and waiting for the perfect light to shine through the great east window which depicts the Lord’s Supper.
She has also produced a wonderful drawing of the outside of the church, which takes in the abbey ruins and Dafydd ap Gwilym’s yew tree.
Prominent in the drawing is the ancient cross which stands outside the east end of the church which is probably the most ancient artefact at the whole site, dating back to at least the 10th century.
The cards are available to buy in the church and at Tŷ Pair, the Strata Florida Trust exhibition, and the proceeds will go to the ongoing mission and ministry of St Mary’s.
Art and literature has always been prominent and important in Strata Florida. These recent art works of different genres continue in that tradition.
