A mixed media exhibition and a poetry reading and book launch are being held at The Mulberry Bush, Lampeter.
The exhibition highlights the pollution of the beloved Afon Teifi, and was originally shown in the Seagull Gallery, Cardigan in 2023.
Art on Troubled Waters is on until Friday, 16 February, and the poetry event, Words on Troubled Waters, is on Saturday, 10 February at 2pm.
An event spokesperson said: “The Afon Teifi flows through the heart of Ceredigion and, sadly, it is the most polluted river in Wales, and the ninth most polluted river in the UK.
“In the autumn of 2023 Lou Weldon curated a mixed media exhibition, Art on Troubled Waters, for the Seagull Gallery in Cardigan.
“The intention of the exhibition is to highlight the beauty and the pollution of the River Teifi, and it includes work from local artists, photographers, glass makers and also features the words of local writers.
“A book of poetry and prose is on display in the exhibition, and a book of this work, Words on Troubled Waters, has now been produced and will be launched at the Mulberry Bush at 2pm on Saturday, 10 February.
“During this event all the contributors will read their work.”