A new exhibition has opened in Llanidloes to highlight the plight of endangered birds on a site earmarked for a wind farm.
The Protect Glaslyn and Hafren group have organised the ‘Vanishing Wings: Art of the Endangered’ exhibition at the Wild Oak Café.
The art made by 20 artists sheds light on 22 Welsh Red Listed birds on land near Hafren Forest, Glaslyn Nature Reserve, and Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest, which has been earmarked for wind farm development by Bute Energy.
One of the exhibition organisers Melinda Fansa said: “This art exhibition is both a celebration and a call to action - this vital habitat is under threat.
“Concerned about the potential impact, the Wildlife Trust has urged its members to oppose the development.
“We urge the Welsh Government to recognise that we are facing both a nature emergency and a climate emergency and to refuse Bute’s planning application."
Bute Energy propose to build 26 wind turbines creating Esgair Galed Energy Park.
In September 2024, a planning application for a meteorological mast was approved by Powys County Council to measure weather conditions on the earmarked site.
A volunteer at the Glaslyn reserve, John Bimson, is said to have “meticulously recorded the bird life” in that area for 13 years.
Of the 95 birds he has identified during his work there, 22 are in decline, including hen harriers, curlews and cuckoos.
The Red List for Conservation Concern was published in 2021, listing 70 bird species that have suffered population or breeding decline in the UK, or are globally threatened.
The exhibition runs now until 28 June at the café on Great Oak Street before moving to the Museum of Modern Art in Machynlleth.
Artwork will be available to purchase with a percentage of profits going towards the Portect Glaslyn and Hafren campaign.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.