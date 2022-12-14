Aberdyfi Art Society is celebrating the end of another successful year.
Members enjoyed Christmas lunch at the Tyn-y-Cornel hotel and restaurant on the banks of the Talyllyn lake as part of their celebrations.
The highlight of the art society’s year was its very successful summer exhibition.
A lot of the members paintings were sold and many holidaymakers, some as far away as South Africa, were thrilled to take home a memento of their holiday.
But the club has not been resting on its laurels with lots of workshops since then.
“We always look forward to visits from professional artists who spend the day with us and are happy to share their experience with the group,” a society spokesperson said.
“In September we were especially pleased to welcome local artist Elaine Granger who led a collage workshop day.
“This was something new for many of us but we were able to produce very interesting pieces of collage work following ideas shaped by the “old masters”.
“November saw the return of Gareth Jones, who is a successful pastel artist who runs a very popular workshop for the group and we all look forward to his visits which are becoming an annual event.”
Between visits from professional artists the group meet every first and third Tuesday of the month from 10am in Neuadd Dyfi when members work on their own ideas, but there are always people able to provide extra advice if needed.
“We have always been known as a friendly, welcoming group so if you would like to join us just come along and see what we do, or drop our chairperson a line,” the spokesperson added.
“We have had several new members join us this year who say they have been made to feel very welcomed into the group so if you feel this could be something you would like to try do come along.
“We wish everyone a Happy New Year and are looking forward to an exciting 2023.”