A meeting will take place in Tywyn this Thursday to “stand up for Tywyn Hospital”.
The meeting, called ‘Stand up for Tywyn Hospital: Beds, Services, and Our Community’s Future’, will take place in the large meeting room in Neuadd Pendre on Thursday, 22 January, at 2pm.
Hosted by South Meirionnydd Older People’s Forum and Tywyn Hospital Action Group, it follows a meeting last Friday and a protest in which supporters of the hospital called once again on Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BETSI) to reopen the hospital’s inpatient ward, closed ‘temporarily’ in April 2023. A truck towing a trailer with an empty bed, covered in placards showing the community’s mistrust of the health board toured the streets of Tywyn and Aberdyfi.
Guest speakers at this Thursday’s meeting include Jon Osborne, a retired surgeon and campaigner for BEDS - End corridor care in A and E, and Dwyfor Meirionydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
A Facebook post by BEDS - End corridor care in A and E, shared by Tywyn Hospital Action Group’s page said: “[On] Friday, 16 January, during working hours, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) held what they advertised as a “drop-in” session at the Baptist Church in Tywyn.
“If the health board hoped that a poorly advertised event on a grim January workday would let them quietly tick the “community feedback” box and press on with closing the inpatient ward, they misjudged Tywyn badly. They were so unprepared for the turnout; they did not bring enough feedback forms for everyone.
“Meanwhile, a truck towing a trailer with an empty bed, covered in placards showing the community’s mistrust of the health board toured the streets of Tywyn and Aberdyfi.
“Inside the Baptist Church, 93 local residents filled the hall to give their views.
“The meeting opened with a presentation from BCUHB. They said a formal consultation would not begin until June 2026 and would conclude with recommendations to the Board in May 2027 – or possibly not conclude at all, as November’s meeting shows. That is long after this year’s election.
“They also said the “change process” began in June 2025, which may explain the £7,200 (so far) contract for “service change management advice” with AVIS.
“You would be forgiven for asking why this “service change” is only said to have begun so recently when Dyfi Ward was closed in April 2023, and the last Dyfi Ward–specific management advert was in November 2023, with the last nurse leadership adverts for Dyfi Ward in early 2024.
“BCUHB has repeatedly cited staffing as the main reason for closure and has framed things as a kind of Sophie’s Choice between inpatient beds and community services. At the meeting, they went further, claiming newly qualified nurses would not want community hospital roles because they would prefer to train in acute hospitals – an interesting conclusion when the last clearly Dyfi Ward–labelled management posts were advertised back in early 2024.
“The health board also said they are “developing” three options for Tywyn Hospital, while insisting that nothing is “off the table”. It will be interesting to see how they keep inpatient beds “on the table” without developing an option that actually includes an inpatient ward, and how the public are supposed to make a properly informed choice without such an option.
“When the floor opened, the community spoke with that flash of Welsh spirit and narrative that cuts through spin. The spectre of Tryweryn was invoked, with the health board warned that, just like the flooding of that valley, closing Dyfi Ward would do irreparable harm to a proud rural community. Staff were reminded of the principle: “First, do no harm.”
“In that same spirit, an impromptu vote was held. Every person present voted emphatically and unanimously for both services and an inpatient ward – because this community knows dignity and safety in care require both.
“To try to offset concerns, BCUHB talked about Tuag Adref becoming a “wrap around” service. But if recruiting staff for the beautiful Dysynni valley is allegedly so impossible, how will there magically be enough staff to deliver intensive, personalised “hospital at home” care across such a widespread rural area? The story does not match the practical reality.
“The South Meirionnydd Older People’s Forum reminded everyone there will be another chance to speak out: Thursday, 22 January at 2pm in Neuadd Pendre – a date and time they say was agreed with, and then withdrawn by, BCUHB. Local representatives, the Older People’s Forum, Tywyn Hospital Action Group, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, the BEDS Campaign and members of the community will still be there, speaking publicly in defence of the hospital.
“Tywyn’s Dyfi Ward will not be washed out of existence by a flood of bureaucratic delays and excuses that do not pass the reality test. Join us on the 22nd and raise your voice.
“Every bed, every service, every community in Wales matters. We cannot fix the A&E crisis without zooming out to the bigger picture. Centralisation of services is hollowing out the Welsh NHS. Tywyn today; more hospitals and services tomorrow. Help us fight back.
“Mewn un llais. Community is power. Raise your voice.”
Paolo Tardivel, Interim Executive Director of Transformation and Strategic Planning, said: “We are continuing to listen to local people and staff as we think about the future of inpatient services at Tywyn Community Hospital. As part of this work, health board staff are attending existing face-to-face meetings in Tywyn and nearby communities to hear people’s views.
"The formal consultation has not yet started. At this stage, we are gathering feedback to help shape options that will be consulted on later in the year, including suggestions for how challenges in reopening the ward may be overcome. No decisions have been made.
“Local people continue to be cared for in new and different ways, as well as having access to inpatient care as and when needed - in addition to local, NHS-funded care home placements as appropriate. We recognise that some people may need to travel further at the moment, either for care or to visit family and friends, and we understand how difficult that can be. We remain committed to providing as much care locally as possible.”
“During the consultation phase in the summer, further face to face and online opportunities to get involved will be made available. In the meantime, people can share their views online or by requesting paper copies of a survey by emailing [email protected]
“The health board will look to make a decision on the future of services later this year.
“We’re thankful to all staff who continue to work in challenging situations and we believe it is important to take the time to explore all options in order to make a decision that best meets the needs of as many of the local population as possible.”
