Tywyn author Dr Quentin Deakin has launched his new book, Wales in World War 2.
Wales’ role in the Second World War and its effect on the people and landscape of the nation has been severely neglected says Dr Deakin, author of the book published by Y Lolfa.
Taking a fresh look at the subject, Dr Deakin argues that neither Welsh nor English historians have shown the extent to which Wales was vital to the British war effort.
The author said: “Previous books have tended to concentrate on south Wales or have rolled together England and Wales into an Anglo-centric national history.
“As in England, the whole of Wales was caught up in the demands of war in multiple ways.
“Once you start to look, wherever you live in Wales, an impressive war heritage can be found, leading some archaeologists to conclude that the world wars, occurring in quick succession, made a greater impact on the physical landscape of Wales than any other event of modern times.
“It’s impact on the people of Wales was equally dramatic.”
An official launch of Wales in World War 2, which is now available to purchase, took place on Saturday, 18 November with Clocktower Books at the adjoining Retreat Bar, Market Hall on Tywyn’s High Street.
Dr Deakin gave a short talk followed by questions and signing.
The Tywyn launch will be followed by other events at Machynlleth, Mold, Porthmadog, Swansea and elsewhere.