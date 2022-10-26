Author pens Cardigan-set adventure story for children
After the 2021 release of his debut children’s novel, The Puddle People, The Keepers of the Arkle is aimed at eight to 11-year-olds.
It involves a mystery surrounding a strange old woman who may or may not be a witch, and a secret that has the potential to spark a civil war.
Twelve-year-old Kevin Latimer, who is being followed. Whenever his adoptive parents move him to a different part of the country, weird old Mrs Warwick always shows up in the same town.
The morning he sees the old woman pull a wooden nose from her bag, he’s intrigued. When it sneezes, though, his life changes forever.
Follow Kevin and his best friend, Megan Davies, as they uncover a shadowy world of immortal pensioners, corrupt authority figures, and a secret that could bring down the monarchy and start a civil war.
Tommy got his idea from the day he accidentally stumbled upon a woodworking class in which the participants were carving wooden noses. It was when one of the woodworkers sneezed and wiped the carving with his hanky for a joke that the story started to take shape.
The Keepers of The Arkle deals with the importance of teamwork, working to your strengths and why we should learn from history instead of repeating past mistakes.
Tommy is also the author of over a dozen published short horror stories for adults and is planning his first collection.
The Keepers of The Arkle is available from Amazon as an eBook, paperback and special edition hardback.
