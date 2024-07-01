Her Story Theatre Company is a dynamic creative venture initiated by four friends, each equipped with diverse talents and a wealth of experience across all facets of theatre. Writer and director Adele Cordner said: “I was inspired by reading Betsi’s biography which was so exciting and gripping that I simply couldn’t leave her story untold. Betsi Cadwaladr led such an incredible life and changed the history of battlefield nursing, travelling to the Crimea to save the lives of soldiers in her sixties, and returning to Britain hoping to expose the shortcomings of the government response to the war.