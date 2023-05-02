The Last Party has been longlisted for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2023.
Clare won this award in 2016 for her novel, I Let You Go, which went on to become a New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, as well as the fastest selling debut thriller of 2015. It has now sold over a million copies, and Clare’s books are published in 40 countries.
“It’s lovely to be back in the running for this award,” said Clare.
“It’s a particularly important prize because the shortlist is determined by readers who are, after all, the only people who really matter!”
The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award has been described as the UK’s most prestigious crime writing prize.
The winner of the prestigious award will be announced on 20 July, at the opening night of the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.
The longlist includes 20 outstanding authors competing for the UK and Ireland’s most coveted crime fiction writing Award.
To vote for The Last Party, you can go to the website: bit.ly/3LzzCew
Clare recently joined forces with fellow bestselling novelists Lisa Jewell and Louise Candlish for a book tour.
They entertained sell out audiences in Oswestry, the Wirral and Mold, as well as visiting 12 bookshops in the area to sign copies for fans and to thank booksellers and managers for their support.
Reaching nearly 600 people and selling even more copies, the tour was a huge success and greatly appreciated by the booksellers who organised the events.
Caroline Johnson at Mold Bookshop, who organised a sell out event at Beaufort Park Hotel and who initially came up with the idea of the tour with Clare, said: “What a fantastic evening. It has taken me all weekend to come back down from the clouds.
“Clare, Louise and Lisa were absolutely brilliant, the rapport between them was amazing and they were very entertaining. The feedback has been wonderful.”
Clare will take part in the Monty Lit Fest in Powys on 11 June. Visit montylitfest.com for more information.
Clare’s new book, A Game of Lies, also features DC Ffion Morgan. It will be published by Sphere on 20 July.
Find out more about Clare, future events and publications at uk.claremackintosh.com