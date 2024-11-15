Ballet Cymru’s ‘Romeo a Juliet’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre treated the audience – as you would expect – to some beautiful ballet, but we also got to see some incredible clogging!
This was a nice surprise and a memorable highlight of the show in which choreographers Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty (with clogging by Huw Williams) brought the Shakespeare classic to life.
The stunning soundtrack to the show, which used music by Serge Prokofieff, Sergei Radlov, Adrian Piotrovsky and Leonid Lavrovsky, perfectly supported the highs and lows of the story.
A 12-strong cast played all the parts with many of the incredibly talented dancers doubling up to play monks and members of the Capulet family. Leading the company were Juliet (Gwenllian Davies) Romeo (Jakob Myers), Lea Scheck (Juliet’s friend), and Lord and Lady Capulet (Ryan ap Tomos and Isobel Holland).
I thoroughly enjoyed the show and look forward to Ballet Cymru’s next offering.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.