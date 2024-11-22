Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre present ‘I am Lloyd George’ on Friday, 29 November at 7.30pm.
The publicity for the play asks ‘which version of Lloyd George will you choose to remember?’
The show is a one-character English-language drama that traces the story of David Lloyd George, one of the most controversial Welsh-speaking Welshmen in our history.
“Come with us through the door of number 10 Downing Street to meet the Prime Minister from Llanystumdwy,” a play spokesperson said.
“We are guided through the major events of his life and the choices he made on the journey, weighing up the bad and the good.”
Also at the Dragon Theatre, on Saturday, 30 November, you can visit the venue’s Christmas Fayre.
It has been running now for two years and organisers say it is going from strength to strength.
The fayre will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm.