It’s all for one and fun for all as Black Rat productions make a very welcome and hilarious return to Ceredigion with their production of ‘The Three Musketeers’.
The team that brought you ‘The Invisible Man’ and ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ is back with a gloriously funny take on Alexandre Dumas’ 17th Century adventure.
Embark on a rollicking adventure brought to you by Black RAT Productions, the company with funny bones! In this fresh new take on the classic novel, a dynamic cast of four energetic actors multirole their way through the uproarious tale.
Join our heroes - D'Artagnan, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis - on a riotous journey filled with sword fights, mistaken identities, and hilarious hijinks. Expect quick wit and boundless energy, with non-stop laughs from start to finish.
A brand-new comedy written and directed by Richard Tunley
Recommended for ages 11+, the show comes to Cardigan’s Mwldan on 19 October (7.30pm) and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 30 October (7pm).