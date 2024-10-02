On 27 October (6.30pm), Cardigan’s Theatr Mwldan Film Society present the dark comedy ‘Driving Mum’ (12A).
The death of Jon's mother forces him to take a journey with her corpse.
Propped up in the backseat of his car he must fulfil her dying wish to be buried at home, a remote Icelandic village across the country from where she died.
Bresnef the dog provides company on the trip, though Jon’s hectoring mother has no less to argue about now she is died.
Theatr Mwldan Film Society is an award-winning charity that has been bringing the best of arthouse cinema to west Wales for more than 25 years. On Sunday from September-May it screens a carefully curated season of exceptional movies. The films range from world cinema through to British independent film, compelling documentaries and animations. We aim to give people in West Wales the opportunity to enjoy thought-provoking films on the big screen.
James Phelan returns to Mwldan with his captivating new show, ‘The Dreamer’ on Friday 18 October (7.30pm).
He previously amazed audiences there with ‘The Greatest Magician’ in 2022 and 2023 so get your tickets and see what kind of magic he'll bring to the stage this time with his brand new magic show for 2024.
The magician, who jammed the BBC switchboard after correctly predicting the lottery, will leave you aching with laughter and dizzy in disbelief.
Unlike anything you've seen before. Don't miss it.
A VIP experience, which includes a meet and greet with James Phelan, an exclusive close-up show before the main event as well as signed merchandise, is available.
Tumble down the rabbit hole on 15 and 20 October (7.15pm and 2pm respectively), with a screening of the Royal Ballet’s vibrant adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story, ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’.
As Alice journeys through Wonderland, she encounters countless strange creatures. She’s swept off her feet by the charming Knave of Hearts, who’s on the run for stealing the tarts. Confusion piles upon confusion! Then Alice wakes with a start. Was it all a daydream?