Mared Pugh-Evans from Borth is the new King’s Harpist.
She is the seventh official harpist to His Majesty since he re-created the role in 2000 as Prince of Wales to foster Welsh talent on the harp, the national instrument of Wales.
Mared graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama with First Class Honours in 2020 and received her Master of Arts: Performance (First Class) from the Royal Academy of Music in London.
Mared was appointed on the recommendation of an independent advisory panel after an open application process. The audition was held at the Royal Welsh College, of which His Majesty is Patron.
Mared succeeds Alis Huws who played at The King’s Coronation during her time in the post.
Mared said: “When I first asked for harp lessons at six years old it never crossed my mind that I would become the King’s Harpist.
“Receiving this role is a great honour and a great responsibility. I am looking forward to introducing the harp to new and diverse audiences but also sharing my Welsh heritage and language with people from across the UK and further afield.
Mared has won numerous awards for her playing on both national and international stages, and has performed with the likes of the London Concert Orchestra at Royal Festival Hall. She was proud to make her solo debut with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra under the baton of composer Patrick Hawes at a sold-out Norwich Cathedral.
She is a freelance musician who works with the Music for Life programme at Wigmore Hall and Live Music Now in London and the South East.
Mared is also co-founder of Music in Hospices which was recently longlisted for the Deutsche Bank Creative Entrepreneurship Awards 2024.
She previously performed for the former Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Tour, as well as at the St David's Day Reception for International Dignitaries on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the 20th Anniversary of the National Assembly of Wales.
Her first performance in her new position was on 11 July at the Senedd.