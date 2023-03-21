The Royal Oakeley Silver Band is the winner of this year’s Welsh Brass Band Championships.
On Sunday, 19 March, the Blaenau Ffestiniog-based band travelled to Brangwyn Hall in Swansea to compete in the Welsh Regional Championships and returned victorious for the first time in 18 years.
There was further success when the prize for best soloist was also awarded to the band’s principal euphonium player, Ian Colwell.
The band performed a beautiful but challenging test piece called Hungerford Town by Darrol Barry to an enthusiastic audience and two renowned judges who were extremely complimentary with their adjudications, remarking that, ‘overall, the band’s performance produced much to admire, was musically shaped and very enjoyable’.
This outstanding result means this old famous band, born from the slate mines of Blaenau Ffestiniog in the 1800s, will go on to proudly represent Wales in the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at Cheltenham in September as the Welsh Section Four Regional Champions.
The band’s musical director, Paul Wilson MBE, a former Royal Air Force musician, expressed his delight at such a momentous achievement in the history of the band and said the musicians worked tirelessly in rehearsals and thoroughly deserved their hard-earned success in Swansea.
“We are all enormously excited at the opportunity and honour to represent Wales at the British Championships later this year,” he added.
The band is also busy with preparations to support the upcoming eisteddfod in the summer, but the immediate challenge is to raise sufficient funds to transport and accommodate 30 band members to Cheltenham and back.
“A huge financial undertaking, considering the enormous travelling distance and ever rising costs,” Paul explained.
The band has raised thousands of pounds for many local charities. At Christmas in Pwllheli they raised a staggering £4,250 for the Bryn Beryl Dementia Unit. But for now they will have to focus on their own challenge for a change.
“The band will be enormously grateful for any generous sponsorship or donations from any of Cambrian News readers,” said Paul.
If anyone can help the band in any way, please do not hesitate to contact the musical director. You can email [email protected] and wish the band luck in their quest.