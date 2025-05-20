History has been made once again at Pwllheli RNLI, as Caroline Jones becomes the station’s first ever female Head Launcher in its 134-year history.
After completing her training, Caroline is now ready to step into this vital operational role for the RNLI, but what does the job entail?
“As Head Launcher, Caroline will take charge of the operations connected with the safe launch and recovery of the all-weather Shannon Class lifeboat and inshore D-class lifeboat and oversee the shore crew,” an RNLI spokesperson explained.
Caroline’s appointment is especially meaningful considering the local RNLI station’s history.
“Back in 1891, the first ever lifeboat at Pwllheli was named the Caroline Richardson — making this another remarkable ‘Caroline first’ for the station,” the RNLI spokesperson added.
Speaking about her achievement, Caroline Jones said:
“I’m incredibly proud to have achieved the role of Head Launcher and truly honoured to be given this responsibility.
“It means a great deal to me to support the crew here in Pwllheli and help ensure we are ready to respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“The RNLI’s mission of saving lives at sea is one I care very much about — and I’m grateful to be part of a charity that is powered by volunteers and funded entirely by generous supporters.
“I have volunteered at Pwllheli lifeboat station for over three years now and worked my way up through shore crew and launch vehicle driver roles, before reaching this position.
“Becoming a Head Launcher is not only a personal triumph but also an inspiring step forward in breaking down barriers in traditionally male-dominated maritime roles, and it underlines the RNLI’s inclusive spirit Pwllheli lifeboat station has been operating since 1891.”
If you would like to learn more about Pwllheli lifeboat station, go to: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/pwllheli-lifeboat-station.