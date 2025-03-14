Presenting a true highlight, the shows on this exciting tour will feature Johns’ Boys viral cover of Calum Scott’s Biblical, which they performed in their Britain’s Got Talent audition and later released as a debut single. This worldwide hit reached number one on the iTunes Classical charts and has over 21 million views globally. They will also perform the Welsh hymn Calon Lan and Ennio Morricone’s Italian song, Nella Fantasia. From young men of all ages and backgrounds, the ensemble come together to create an emotional, once-in-a-lifetime listening experience. Their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent launched them into the international spotlight.