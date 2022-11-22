Mid Wales Arts has had a very busy and successful year, increasingly recognised as a centre for health and well-being, and it’s gallery spaces are much in demand by prominent artists such as Ceredigion’s Mary Lloyd Jones, Welsh group Sculpture Cymru, and Aberystwyth printmakers for group shows.
The outdoor woodland trails provide spaces for children and young people to make and exhibit work, and popular clubs and classes for all ages and abilities are well attended.
The café provides healthy, locally sourced food freshly made on the premises.
The gardens, peacocks and farmland are inspiring.
Each Christmas MWA invites locally based artists to submit work for an ‘Open Exhibition’.
This is an opportunity for local creatives to develop their careers as artists and for the community to offer support and encouragement.
The exhibition opened Thursday to Sunday and continues until 18 December, giving people a chance to buy beautiful, handmade unique gifts locally.
Over 50 artists submitted up to three works and artist members of Mid Wales Arts, Junko Burton, Jeb Loy Nichols, Sara Philpott and Diane Rose have their own exhibition spaces in the venue’s Art Shed as part of the Christmas exhibition.
Artists in Residence Jo Mattox and John Kneale have both been using the facilities at MWA to produce a body of work since lockdown and will each be exhibiting their impressive sculptures for the first time.
Members of Mid Wales Woodturners will also be exhibiting for the first time.
Seasonal refreshments and mince pies will be available and events such as a book launch on the 10 December are planned.
Award winning, international artist, musician and writer Jeb Loy Nichols who launched his new album, The United States of the Broken Hearted in Wales on Saturday, 19 November at Mid Wales Arts Centre, Maesmawr, and returns 7.30pm on 10 December to launch his new novel, Knock turn at 2.30pm. Jeb will be reading from his latest publication, signing copies and answering questions.
Free entry, booking advised.