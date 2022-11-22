Award winning, international artist, musician and writer Jeb Loy Nichols who launched his new album, The United States of the Broken Hearted in Wales on Saturday, 19 November at Mid Wales Arts Centre, Maesmawr, and returns 7.30pm on 10 December to launch his new novel, Knock turn at 2.30pm. Jeb will be reading from his latest publication, signing copies and answering questions.