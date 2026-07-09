There is an open call for artists to create work to reconnect communities with their local landscapes.
Land partnership organisation Tir Canol is looking for emerging and established artists who have a connection to the mid-Wales landscape and work in a socially engaged way.
They are offering £3,000 for one month of work delivering events, facilitating a residency or creating a piece of work: “This call is deliberately open, [artists can] set their own intentions.
“This opportunity is open to artists of any discipline, from visual art to performing art to community art. It is also open to any career stage.”
Apply by 9am Monday 27 July.
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