A new sound installation explores the relationship between the low-flying military jets that soar over mid-Wales and the listener.
He explained: “The vibrations are an intrusive force imposed on my body, this town and the landscape without consent.”
Using art as a way to look at something familiar in a new way, the multimedia artist opened Dolen (Loop) exhibition at youth-led art space Sploj in Machynlleth on 2 July, presenting an exploration in noise and silence hinged around a sound many locals choose to ignore.
The artist recorded the jets flying overhead simultaneously from each end of the Tal-y-Llyn valley, part of a path dubbed the Mach Loop by spectators who sit on camping chairs to watch their flight. The sound is played on loop across two speakers.
Listeners are invited to interrogate the noise, which is played in contrast with recordings from the shore of Llyn Brianne, one of the quietest places in Wales.
Experienced without any visual cues whilst sitting on rugs encourages the listener to pay attention to that which many ignore, but everyone locally has a personal relationship with.
Speaking after the launch, Stuart said the night encouraged many to share stories from under the flight path, including a GP forced to pause her consultations during flights, an ornithologist identifying bird species in the lake recording, and a young person who wanted to one day pilot those planes.
Opening times:
Wednesday 15th July 12 - 3pm
Saturday 25th July 11 - 3pm
Wednesday 29th July 12 - 3pm
Email [email protected] to visit outside of those times. A free closing event will take place on Thursday 30 July from 6.30pm-9.30pm, including an additional hour-long musical piece exploring ‘looping’.
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