BUDDING Lego enthusiasts are invited to a workshop in at Ceredigion Museum over half term in a bid to recreate the Aberystwyth area.
The event is being organised by Menter Iaith Ceredigion and is hoping to encourage 6 to 11-year-olds to build Aberystwyth landmarks during the Welsh language workshop.
The event will take place at the museum on Terrace Road between 2 and 4pm on Wednesday, 26 February.
Clwb Lego Aberystwyth also hosts workshops during term time at the town's library between 3.45pm and 4.45pm on the first Tuesday of every month.
The Clwb is open to children aged between 7 and 11.