Ballet screenings bring the festive season to life at Cardigan’s Mwldan this month.
On Sunday, 15 December (2pm) be transported into an ethereal world where a sprinkling of fairy dust makes dreams come true in ‘Cinderella’.
The enchanting ballet by The Royal Ballet’s Founding Choreographer Frederick Ashton is a theatrical experience for all the family and will be screening at Mwldan on 15 December.
A fairytale like no other, this magical ballet boasts astonishing stagecraft, enchanting design and exquisite dance.
Ashton’s adaptation of Cinderella received its premiere on 23rd December 1948 with Royal
Ballet dancers Moira Shearer and Michael Somes in the lead roles. The production was received rapturously with Ashton’s reworking of Charles Perrault’s famous rags-to-riches story proving a compelling showcase for the choreographer’s musicality and the beauty of Sergey Prokofiev’s transcendent score.
Fumi Kaneko and William Bracewell perform the lead roles as Cinderella and The Prince.
Cinderella is a co-production between The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.
Peter Wright’s magical production of ‘The Nutcracker’, has several screening from 17 December.
Created for The Royal Ballet in 1984 and much-loved all over the world, this show has long been a Christmas family favourite.
Relive the magic of the festive season with breathtaking choreography, Tchaikovsky’s spectacular score and Julia Trevelyan Oman’s gorgeous, timeless designs. Audiences are sure to delight in seeing this ballet classic on.
Sophie Allnatt is Clara and Leo Dixon is her enchanted Nutcracker.
Prepare to be taken on a Christmas Eve adventure to fight the Mouse King, dance in the Kingdom of Sweets, and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince, performed by Royal Ballet Principal dancers Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé.
Don’t miss the chance to experience the incredible performances of this joyful show on the big screen on Tuesday, 17 December (7pm), Saturday, 21 December (6pm), Monday, 23 December (6pm) and Wednesday, 1 January (2pm).
Tickets for Mwldan shows are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning the box office between 12 and 8pm Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621 200.