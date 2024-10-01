Tony was born in Carmarthen and grew up there and in Pembrokeshire, where his grandmother’s family had lived for hundreds of years. He read English at Swansea University, did an MFA in Goddard College, Vermont and spent 40 years in education, from 1969 to 2009, as a school teacher, college lecturer and Wales’ first Professor of Poetry at the University of Glamorgan, where he developed and directed the M. Phil in Writing.