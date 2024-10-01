Could you eat a five-course meal with your eyes covered?
Fans of fine food in the Aberaeron area can put their dexterity to the test at a special event at Bargoed Farm.
The venue is holding a Dine in the Dark event on Saturday, 16 November, in aid of Guide Dogs Cymru.
Diners will be invited to put on a blindfold, challenge their senses and enjoy a sumptuous five-course surprise menu.
There will be a fun quiz about the food throughout the evening and prizes to be won for the most knowledgeable.
Tickets are £40, and a portion of proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Guide Dogs Cymru.
To book, ring 01545 580 947 or visit www.bargoedfarm.co.uk