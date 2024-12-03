Social comment and political poetry will feature strongly when ‘hooligan poet’ Des Mannay guests at the next Cellar Bards in Cardigan on Friday, 13 December.
Doors and the bar open at The Cellar on Quay Street open at 7.30pm.
Entry is £3, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.
Des is a disabled Welsh writer of colour. His poetry collection, ‘Sod ’em – and tomorrow’ was published by Waterloo Press. He is co-editor of The Angry Manifesto journal, an associate editor of Poetry Wales, a prizewinner in four competitions, shortlisted in seven. He has performed at many venues and festivals and is published in numerous poetry journals and anthologies.
Menna Elfyn said of his work: “One can almost hear the words thumping aloud on the page. One can only imagine the rapturous response of an audience listening.”
Praise for his poetry collection has come from both page and stage wings of the poetry fraternity. Attila the Stockbroker said: “Des pulls no punches. It’s a real read, a hard read… A different Cardiff, a different Wales… where the earliest Black immigrants found work, love and a future. His poem ‘On the death of Muhammad Ali’ is heartbreakingly brilliant: past, present and future combine, as they do in so many here.”
Costa Book Award winner and former Editor of Poetry Wales, Jonathan Edwards, said: “Performative, funny, passionate… an important voice – from police racism to the death of Muhammad Ali. In this thrilling collection Mannay speaks eloquently of experiences that need to be shared, need to be yelled about.”
Writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels are welcome on the open mic. People who want to read their own work, or favourite pieces from other writers, can put their names down at the door on the night (max four minutes at the mic each). Or go along to listen to some great guests, plus a variety of spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more information.