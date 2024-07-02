Susie Wild is author of the poetry collections Windfalls and Better Houses, the short story collection The Art of Contraception listed for the Edge Hill Prize, and the novella Arrivals. Her work has featured in many publications including Poetry Wales, Celine’s Soho Salon: The Anthology, #TheCodex, Ink Sweat & Tears and The Atlanta Review and she has performed at festivals including The Laugharne Weekend, Green Man and Glastonbury. Susie lives in Rhondda Fach with husband Ben and a TBR pile almost as high as Llanwonno.