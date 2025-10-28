A fundraiser is to be held in Cardigan later this month to mark White Ribbon Day - an international campaign that calls on individuals, communities, and organisations to take a stand against violence targeting women and girls.
The event will be held in The Seagull, 49 St Mary Street, Cardigan for White Ribbon Day on 25 November at 6.45pm until 9pm
White Ribbon Day is observed on 25 November each year. It marks the beginning of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” a global campaign that runs until December 10th, International Human Rights Day.
The event will include poetry readings, music plus art by Glenn Ibbitson and Rin Woolley.
There will be a cash bar and small eats.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.