Artists Kevin Sinnott and Lola Rose Chapman will launch solo exhibitions at Cardigan’s Canfas gallery this weekend.
The owners of the gallery say they are delighted to host Kevin’s first exhibition, which runs until Saturday, 26 August.
A gallery spokesperson said: “We are delighted to have our first solo exhibition by one of Wales’ leading painters, Kevin Sinnott. Kevin grew up in the south Wales valleys and returned to the area in the 1990s. His work is full of colour and vitality, a vibrant story told through his paintings.”
Kevin said: “It was initially a difficult return, not being exactly what my wife and I had wanted to do. In some ways it was more of a retreat from the challenges that my ambitions demanded I should always meet. Then, the returning of this native provided many more challenges.
The artistic benefits, however, during the last 15 years have been immense. The inspiration which I have gratefully, if not always humbly, received from my immediate environment, has sometimes seemed like a reward for coming home – the ‘fatted calf’ even. A reward for the recognition and acknowledgement of my debt to the place in which my peculiar adventure began.”
Commenting on Lola’s exhibition, the gallery spokesperson added: “We are thrilled to have Lola returning with her evocative paintings inspired by the native landscapes.
“Her work is not a pictorial image of a location but rather a capturing of the atmosphere and essence of the place made physical. The work comes from a spontaneous reaction to the environment and a natural instinct that forms itself into fluid brush strokes and marks.”
Both exhibitions open this Saturday, 5 August. The launch is open to the public and there will be an opportunity to meet the artists between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.