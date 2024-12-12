Get ready to cheer the goodies and boo the baddies at Cardigan’s Mwldan when ‘Cinderella’ hits the stage.
Cardigan Theatre company present the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes from 21-30 December.
Cinderella wishes she could leave her dull life as a servant to her wicked stepmother and ugly sisters, but when the prince announces he’s going to hold a royal ball to find himself a wife, she may get her wish after all!
Will the Ugly Sisters steal the prince from Cinderella? Will Cinderella even make it to the ball? With a little help from her Fairy Godmother and best friend Buttons, could she have her dreams come true and live happily ever after?
You’ll have a ‘ball’ at the most magical pantomime of them all, featuring songs new and old, dazzling dance routines, awful jokes, bundles of audience participation and hilarious slapstick.
Starring a host of Cardigan Theatre regulars including Ruby Lemoine as Cinderella, Jonathon Preece as the Fairy Godmother, Tom Loveday as the Dashing Prince Charming and Kelly Lewis as Buttons. Also featuring Paul Robinson and Steve Green as the hilarious Ugly Sisters, Sarah Harris as the wicked Baroness Hardup, Emily Davies as Dandini and Rhys Davies as King Charming!
Ruby Lemoine, who plays the titular character, said: “I’m thrilled to be cast as Cinderella in this year’s pantomime and I’m looking forward to bringing her to life on stage.”
Cardigan Theatre has been producing pantomimes in Cardigan since the late 70s and performing in Theatr Mwldan since the very beginning.
Chairperson Rose Pembroke said: “Pantomime in Cardigan is such a Christmas tradition and something so many people look forward to seeing! It’s amazing to be a part of such a tradition which hopefully will be around for many years to come.”
Tickets are selling fast so join Cardigan Theatre at Theatr Mwldan this year for this spectacular family pantomime. The clock is ticking so book your tickets fast!
There are various performances between 21 and 30 December (not every day) at 2pm and 7pm.