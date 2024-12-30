The drama documentary lifts the lid on courageous British volunteers who helped fight against apartheid in South Africa.
The film, which won Best Documentary at the Johannesburg Film Festival in South Africa earlier this year.
It tells the story of secret missions against apartheid.
Gordon said: “I came across the story in an old, working-class boxing pub in Splott Cardiff. I was sitting with a friend who said, ‘I’ve got this story which would make a great film.’ He told me about an older friend of his who had gone to South Africa undercover as a 20-year-old in the early 70’s and pulled off daring propaganda missions including letting off spectacular, but physically harmless, leaflet ‘bombs’.
As he was telling me the story, I said ‘Really? Surely, we’d know if people from the UK had gone out and done something like that?’ We arranged a meeting with the older friend and sure enough, it turns out, there were lots of these highly effective secret missions. Once I realized it was true, I thought this has just got great movie written all over it.”
The screening, 10 years in the making, will be followed by discussions led by local trade union and community activists and a chance to meet writer/director Gordon Main and Steve Marsling, one of the 'Recruits' in the film.
Filmmakers hope the film will not only be an opportunity to recount a courageous and intriguing story but also inspire people to take up the battles against racism and the many other challenges facing us today.
Gordon added: “It’s a cracking story. It’s an adventure. It’s every bit as exciting as Jason Bourne or James Bond and these guys were trying to make the world a better place and there’s something incredibly powerful about that. These stories do take you somewhere different than mainstream cinema but they’re every bit as exciting, with as much jeopardy, bravery and heroics.”