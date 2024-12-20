Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan has booked in a treat for opera fans later this month.
On Wednesday, 15 and Sunday, 19 January, the venue will be screening the visually stunning Royal Opera production of ‘The Tales of Hoffmann’ by Jacques Offenbach . The screening on the Wednesday is at 6.45pm and the screening on the Sunday is at 2pm.
Journeying back to his school days, Hoffmann relives his childhood romance with Olympia, a model student in every sense. Doomed love follows him into adulthood, where the dancer, Antonia, is taken from him too soon. Meanwhile, the sensual courtesan Giulietta has her own secret agenda. As memory and fantasy becomes increasingly blurred, will Hoffmann find the enigmatic Stella before it is too late?
Tickets are priced at £18 (£17) and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by phoning Mwldan’s box office between 12pm and 8pm, from Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621200.