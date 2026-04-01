Changes have been made to the Gwynedd Homebuy Scheme.
Applications will be managed directly by Gwynedd Council. Previously the scheme was administered by Tai Teg on behalf of the council.
Anyone who would like to start a new application should contact Gwynedd directly via the council’s website or by getting in touch with the One Stop Shop housing team.
This change follows the launch of the council’s Housing One Stop Shop, which provides a single point of contact for residents seeking housing advice and support.
Carys Fôn Williams, Head of Gwynedd Council’s Housing and Property Department, said: “Administering the scheme directly is a key step towards delivering the strategic aim of our Housing Action Plan, which is to create a single place where Gwynedd residents can access housing information, advice and support.
“One Stop Shop officers, who are experienced and specialise in housing, will be available to help anyone who would like the assistance of the Homebuy Scheme, and any other housing scheme or enquiry.
“Since its launch in 2022, the Gwynedd Homebuy Scheme has helped 86 households to purchase a home in their local communities. The scheme plays an important role in the support the council provides to help local people who want to live in their area but find it difficult to afford a home on the open market.”
The Gwynedd Homebuy Scheme is an equity-sharing scheme that helps locals purchase homes on the open market within their own communities. Since its launch in 2022, the scheme has helped 86 households purchase a home in Gwynedd.
Loans between 10 per cent and up to 50 per cent of a property's worth are available.
The maximum property worth that can be bought is £300,000, subject to evidence of need, or £350,000 in exceptional circumstances.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.