Cardigan’s Mwldan has another packed programme of screenings and live music.
Witness Steve Coogan's acclaimed performance in the National Theatre Live's ‘Dr. Strangelove’.
The darkly comedic satire that explores the absurdities of power, screens on Thursday, 27 March (7pm), Saturday, 29 March (3.30pm), Thursday, 3 April (7pm), Thursday, 10 April (7pm) and Friday, 18 April (3.30pm).
When a rogue US General triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race takes place as the government and an eccentric scientist scramble to avert global destruction.
Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece.
On Wednesday, 2 April (7.30pm), Welsh guitarist Dylan Fowler returns to Mwldan for a beautiful live performance.
Dylan previously performed live at Mwldan in 2023 with Welsh folk trio Alaw and in 2017 with Celtic Guitar Journeys, a project consisting of three internationally renowned fingerstyle guitarists: Soïg Sibéril (Bretagne), Dylan Fowler (Wales) and Ian Melrose (Scotland).
Dylan has also developed an international career as a soloist.
In performances he will take you on a musical journey that flows in such a way that a Welsh triple harp tune sits perfectly next to a piece by the great Keith Jarrett.
On Tuesday, 1 (7.15pm) and Sunday, 6 April (2pm), Mwldan invite you to screenings of ‘Turandot’, Puccini’s captivating opera of a cold-hearted princess,.
Featuring the ever-popular aria Nessun dorma, this opera of love and revenge is brought to life in a dazzling production.
The beautiful but icy Princess Turandot will only marry a man who can correctly answer three riddles. Those who fail are brutally beheaded. But when an unknown prince arrives, the balance of power in Turandot’s court is forever shaken, as the mysterious stranger does what no other has been able to.